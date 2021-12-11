Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22: Services pip Goa by one-wicket

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@YUZICHAHALFC File photo of Yuzvendra Chahal

Pulkit Narang dished out a fine all-round display as Services survived some anxious moments to get past Goa by one wicket in a low-scoring Group E match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy national one-dayers here on Saturday.

Chasing a paltry 155, Services lost half their side inside 15 overs and kept on losing wickets but a steely Narang held his nerve batting at no 8 with an unbeaten 67 to steer his side home.

Narang, the Services off-spinner, who returned with an impressive 2/35 in his seven overs earlier in the day, held on to his end in his 93-ball knock, studded with three sixes and seven boundaries.

Goa medium pacer Felix Alemao grabbed a career-best 4/34 and almost sealed the issue for them after he trapped Services no 10 Raj Bahadur for five in 32.5 overs.

Services still needed a mammoth 58 runs with Narang having the company of last man Trivendra Kumar as the duo showed fine composure to seal their third successive win.

With the last pair in company, Narang cleverly rotated strikes, while Trivendra also showed dogged resistance, facing 12 deliveries for his 1 not out.

Earlier opting to field at the JSCA International Stadium here, Services bowled Goa out for a 154 in 40.1 overs with left-arm pacer Raj returning with an impressive 3/42 from 7.1 overs.

Diwesh Pathania, Rahul Singh and Narang claimed two wickets each.

Rajasthan also kept their winning run intact, defeating Railways by six wickets to make it three in a row and remain ahead of Services on net run-rate.

Shubham Sharma (3/39) and Aniket Chaudhary (3/49) claimed three wickets each, while left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed bowled a tidy 1/36 from his 10 overs to restrict Railways to a below-par 233/9.

In reply, Rajasthan cruised home in 45.1 overs riding on an unbeaten 109-run stand between Mahipal Lomror (85 not out) and Samarpit Joshi (53 not out).

Brief Scores

Goa 154; 40.1 overs (Raj Bahadur 3/42, Rahul Singh 2/13, Diwesh Pathania 2/19, Pulkit Narang 2/35) lost to Services 155/9; 44 overs (Pulkit Narang 67 not out; Felix Alemao 4/34, Lakshay Garg 3/29) by one wicket.

Railways vs Rajasthan, Round 3, Elite group E

Metallurgical and Engineering Consultant Ltd Sail Stadium, Ranchi

Rajasthan won by 6 wkts

Goa vs Services, Round 3, Elite group E

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Services won by 1 wkt

Punjab vs Assam, Round 3, Elite group E

JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Punjab won by 10 wkts

Kerala vs Maharashtra, Round 3, Elite group D

Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot

Kerala need 112 runs in 90 balls

Andhra vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 3, Elite group A

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Andhra won by 2 wkts

Tripura vs Sikkim, Round 3, Plate

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Tripura won by 8 wkts

Bihar vs Nagaland, Round 3, Plate

KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Bihar won by 138 runs

Meghalaya vs Manipur, Round 3, Plate

Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Meghalaya won by 111 runs

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram, Round 3, Plate

Soul Feel Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

Mizoram won by 5 wkts

Madhya Pradesh vs Uttarakhand, Round 3, Elite group D

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot

Madhya Pradesh won by 77 runs

Chhattisgarh vs Chandigarh, Round 3, Elite group D

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Chandigarh need 186 runs

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh, Round 3, Elite group A

Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Gujarat need 205 runs

Vidarbha vs Odisha, Round 3, Elite group A

Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Odisha need 66 runs

Baroda vs Puducherry, Round 3, Elite group B

St Xavier's College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram

Baroda won by 5 wkts

Tamil Nadu vs Bengal, Round 3, Elite group B

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Bengal need 194 runs

Karnataka vs Mumbai, Round 3, Elite group B

KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Thiruvananthapuram

Karnataka won by 7 wkts

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra, Round 3, Elite group C

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Saurashtra need 93 runs

Jharkhand vs Haryana, Round 3, Elite group C

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Jharkhand need 148 runs

Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi, Round 3, Elite group C

Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

Uttar Pradesh won by 9 wkts