Vaibhav Gehlot resigns as president of Rajasthan Cricket Association

Vaibhav Gehlot has stepped down from his role as the president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA). Gehlot was elected as the president of RCA in 2019 and was re-elected in December 2022.

"Everyone knows the condition of the Rajasthan Cricket Association during BJP's tenure before the appointment of CP Joshi as president (RCA). The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) had slapped a ban on the association which prohibited the Rajasthan cricket team from participating in any tournament. The period also didn't witness the conduct of a single game in Rajasthan," Gehlot said in a statement.

"I got the opportunity to work as the president of the RCA after CP Joshi's tenure and his guidance helped immensely. I aimed to promote the sport in the state and to encourage the youth to take it up," he added.

"The state was devoid of an international as well as IPL game and I, by holding talks with the BCCI, ensured the conduct of both in Rajasthan. To provide a platform for the youth in the state to showcase its talent, I organised the Rajasthan Premier League (RPL) in Jaipur and Jodhpur," he mentioned.

