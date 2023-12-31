Umpires thrown out of ground, arrested in T20 league after alleging owner of non-payment

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AMERICAN PREMIERE LEAGUE (APL) American Premier League

Bizarre scenes unfolded in the inaugural edition of the American Premier League (APL) ahead of the semifinals. The umpires apparently refused to take the field as they were not paid their dues and for paying for their own expenses during the tournament. Moreover, they demanded for the owner of the league Jay Mir to come and pay them their dues $ 30,000 to take the field.

However, in response, the cops were called to arrest the match officials for holding the semifinal match hostage. Also, the American Premier League, on its official Twitter alleged that the umpires were paid their dues already. Peter Della Penna, multimedia cricket editor at ESPNCricinfo, revealed the drama that unfolded in Texas ahead of the semifinals on Saturday (December 30).

Moreover, it has been understood that the semifinal went ahead as scheduled but with owner's brother and one of the members from batting side took up the umpiring job. Also, the ICC Panel Umpire from the USA, Vijaya Prakash Mallela, confirmed to Peter that the umpires weren't paid their $ 30,000 dues and that the cops were called on them for their demanding money for their services.

"Sorry, this has to end this way with umpires not getting paid after paying our own expenses. Police were called on us when we demanded the payment towards our services and expenses. We had no choice, but leave. Good luck to all of you in your future endeavors. You all have a safe journey to your destinations and stay safe. We were thrown out by Jay Mir by calling cops on us as we demanded our money towards expenses and services," Vijaya stated.

As far as the semifinal is concerned, Premium Indians defeated Premium Pakistan by six runs to seal their place in the final. Rahkeem Cornwall was the star player smashing 41 off just 20 deliveries.

Latest Cricket News