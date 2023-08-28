Tom Curran breaks MS Dhoni's huge record after playing match-winning knock in the Hundred final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Tom Curran was the player of the match in the Hundred 2023 final smashing an unbeaten 67 off 34 playing for Oval Invincibles

Oval Invincibles became the third new champion in the third edition of the men's Hundred as the Sam Billings-led side beat the Manchester Originals in the final by 14 runs on Sunday, August 27 at Lord's in London. At 34/5, it seemed like the Invincibles had lost the plot after being put in to bat first but a record-breaking partnership between Tom Curran and the injury replacement Jimmy Neesham helped the table-toppers not only stage a humongous comeback but also post a challenging total of 161 runs.

The unbeaten 127-run stand was the highest for any wickets in the men's Hundred history. While Neesham took a bit of time to settle down, Curran, who had won two Player of the Match awards in his last three games came out all guns blazing and played a sensational knock of 67 off just 34 balls. Curran hit four 4s and five 6s in his miraculous knock as Invincibles got to what was eventually a match-winning total.

Curran not only helped Invincibles win their first-ever men's title but also broke a huge record. Curran's unbeaten 67 is the highest score by a batter playing at No. 7 or lower in a men's T20 final as he surpassed Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni, who had smashed 63 off 45 in IPL 2013 final against the Mumbai Indians.

Highest scores in men's T20 final batting at No. 7 or lower

67* (34) - Tom Curran (Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals) at Lord's, The Hundred 2023

63 (45) - MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians) at Eden Gardens, IPL 2013

60* (34) - Wanindu Hasaranga (Colombo Cricket Club vs Chilaw Marians Cricket Club) at Colombo (SSC) - SLC T20, 2020

**For all stats purposes, the Hundred is counted as a T20 tournament

Max Holden, Tom Hartley and Jamie Overton, who was the player of the tournament tried their best but after the early blows, the Originals couldn't recover and that was all.

