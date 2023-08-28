Monday, August 28, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Tom Curran breaks MS Dhoni's huge record after playing match-winning knock in the Hundred final

Tom Curran breaks MS Dhoni's huge record after playing match-winning knock in the Hundred final

Tom Curran has had a sensational run in the Hundred as his batting lower down the order saved the Oval Invincibles from blushes quite a few times in the 2023 edition of the Hundred and decisively in the final. Curran smashed an unbeaten 67 off just 34 balls in the final.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: August 28, 2023 17:39 IST
Tom Curran was the player of the match in the Hundred 2023
Image Source : GETTY Tom Curran was the player of the match in the Hundred 2023 final smashing an unbeaten 67 off 34 playing for Oval Invincibles

Oval Invincibles became the third new champion in the third edition of the men's Hundred as the Sam Billings-led side beat the Manchester Originals in the final by 14 runs on Sunday, August 27 at Lord's in London. At 34/5, it seemed like the Invincibles had lost the plot after being put in to bat first but a record-breaking partnership between Tom Curran and the injury replacement Jimmy Neesham helped the table-toppers not only stage a humongous comeback but also post a challenging total of 161 runs.

The unbeaten 127-run stand was the highest for any wickets in the men's Hundred history. While Neesham took a bit of time to settle down, Curran, who had won two Player of the Match awards in his last three games came out all guns blazing and played a sensational knock of 67 off just 34 balls. Curran hit four 4s and five 6s in his miraculous knock as Invincibles got to what was eventually a match-winning total. 

Curran not only helped Invincibles win their first-ever men's title but also broke a huge record. Curran's unbeaten 67 is the highest score by a batter playing at No. 7 or lower in a men's T20 final as he surpassed Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni, who had smashed 63 off 45 in IPL 2013 final against the Mumbai Indians.

Highest scores in men's T20 final batting at No. 7 or lower 

67* (34) - Tom Curran (Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals) at Lord's, The Hundred 2023

63 (45) - MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians) at Eden Gardens, IPL 2013
60* (34) - Wanindu Hasaranga (Colombo Cricket Club vs Chilaw Marians Cricket Club) at Colombo (SSC) - SLC T20, 2020

Related Stories
'Want to go in that phase I was in before 2019 WC': Rohit Sharma makes his World Cup plans clear

'Want to go in that phase I was in before 2019 WC': Rohit Sharma makes his World Cup plans clear

'I remember...

'I remember...": Rohit Sharma recalls Yuvraj Singh's gesture after being dropped from 2011 WC squad

**For all stats purposes, the Hundred is counted as a T20 tournament

Max Holden, Tom Hartley and Jamie Overton, who was the player of the tournament tried their best but after the early blows, the Originals couldn't recover and that was all.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News