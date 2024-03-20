The Hundred Player Draft 2024 Live streaming: When and where to watch it in India?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/WPL/GETTY Smriti Mandhana, Meg Lanning and Jason Roy are among some of the big names up for grabs in The Hundred Player Draft for men and women

The Hundred Player Draft is here! Ahead of the fourth edition of the 100-ball competition by the England and Wales Cricket Board, the eight teams for both men and women are ready with their strategies and information regarding player availability ahead of the upcoming season given the roster is as star-studded as it can get. 122 domestic and 127 overseas players will be there in the women's draft while for the men 252 domestic and 394 overseas players have registered for selection. Even though there are only 4-5 spots available for each side the sides will be keen on getting the best players to fill certain gaps in their squads.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, leg-spinner Asha Sobhana and former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam were among the latest additions to the respective player lists for women's and men's drafts. As far as India is concerned, 17 players have registered for the women's draft given no one was retained by any of the eight teams by the deadline day. Meg Lanning, Ash Gardner, Beth Mooney, Chamari Athapaththu, Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Renuka Singh Thakur are amongst the other big names in the draft.

Among men, Jason Roy is the big-name local player who wasn't retained by his side Oval Invincibles after the 2023 season. Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Mitchell Santner, Sikandar Raza and Andre Russell are some of the big T20 stars up for grabs as far as the men's draft is concerned.

When and where to watch The Hundred Player Draft 2024 live on streaming in India?

The Hundred 2024 Player Draft will kick off at 11 PM IST (17:30 GMT) on Wednesday, March 20. The women's teams will pick the players first followed by the men. The live telecast of the Draft will unfortunately not be available on any of the TV channels in India but it can be streamed live on The Hundred website and YouTube channel for free.