'The diesel engine that never ends': AB de Villiers heaps praises on IPL veteran for longevity

Former India captain MS Dhoni is one of the few players playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its advent in 2008. The lucrative tournament is all set to enter its 17th edition and Dhoni is still around. The 42-year-old player will most likely be seen leading the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming season to help them defend their title.

The former India captain, who called time on his international playing career back in 2020 is still fit enough to continue in the IPL and won many hearts when he played with his knee injury throughout the season.

The ex-South Africa skipper AB de Villiers hailed Dhoni as an "incredible" player and lauded him for his longevity.

"There were a lot of rumours about MS Dhoni finishing up last year; that was not the case, ladies and gentlemen. He would be back again.

"Will this be his final season? No one knows. He just seems to be this diesel engine that never ends. He keeps running. What an incredible player, what an incredible captain," de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

De Villiers also credited CSK's head coach Stephen Fleming, and senior players like Ravindra Jadeja alongside Dhoni for cultivating a healthy and progressive culture in the team.

"I believe it's through their presence, it's through the leadership of MSD, a calm coach in Stephen Fleming, senior players in Ravindra Jadeja and others who have really set this incredible culture alive.

"They are a very intimidating team to play against. They are never easy to beat. That is always a great characteristic of a very successful unit, of a very successful franchise.

"When you are playing well, it's 'Yes, no problem, no one's gonna stop us'. But, when you are not playing so well, they always find a way to compete,” de Villiers added.