'That's not normal': AB de Villiers picks his India debutant for 2nd Test between Sarfaraz and Rajat Patidar

No Virat Kohli, no Mohammed Shami and if that wasn't enough, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja got ruled out mounting the Indian team's problems after the hosts lost the first Test of the five-match series against England. The Indian team is now without a few of their first-choice players, however, with the batting problems getting publicised in Hyderabad, the young middle-order will be under pressure to perform, especially with at least one debutant set to play in Vizag.

Rajat Patidar, the Madhya Pradesh batter was picked in the squad first, as Virat Kohli's replacement following his twin centuries for India A. Sarfaraz Khan, the highest run-getter in India's domestic red-ball cricket for the last few years, earned his maiden Test call-up following Rahul's injury. While the pecking order suggests Patidar should get the nod but former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers is inclined towards getting Sarfaraz his first call-up because of his sheer consistency.

“It's just very exciting for me. His record in first-class cricket is quite outstanding, and if there's a guy that deserves it, it's certainly him. He has played 66 innings, 3912 runs, and an average of 69.85. 14 hundreds and 11 fifties, guys, that is not normal,” de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

"That is a very, very good first-class record. I know it's a big jump up to international cricket against England, on the biggest stage, I hope he gets a chance because Rajat Patidar has also been playing well," de Villiers further added.

If India go for straight swaps for Rahul and Jadeja then Patidar has a higher chance of getting picked with Washington Sundar likely to play as the spin-bowling all-rounder. However, if India go in with an extra batter both Patidar and Sarfaraz could be in line for a debut with Kuldeep Yadav likely to play as the third spinner at the expense of a second pace-bowling option in Mohammed Siraj.