Team India's record against every opponent in T20 World Cup history

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the T20 World Cup 2022 game against Netherlands in Sydney in October 2022

Indian cricket team will kick off their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland at New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 5. The Men in Blue will enter the ninth edition of the tournament as the no.1 side in the ICC rankings and are favourites to mount a title challenge.

India relatively face easy road to Super 8 having drawn with USA, Canada, Ireland and Pakistan in Group A. India won the opening edition of the tournament in 2007 and reached the finals in 2014. But the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side failed to impress in last three editions with just 10 wins oon 16 matches.

In head-to-head records, India enjoy dominant history against Pakistan in past T20 World Cup editions but remain without a win against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Indian cricket team has played 44 matches in the first eight T20 World Cup editions and have won 28 times. Notably, India have played against 14 different teams in tournament history and maintain unbeaten record against 7 teams.

Against neighbours Pakistan, India have won the highest six wins in seven meetings so far. India boast all-win record against Bangladesh and defeated South Africa four times in six encounters. However, India's performance against big teams is not covincing. India have won just once in four encounters against West Indies and have lost all three matches against New Zealand.

India's head-to-head record in T20 World Cup