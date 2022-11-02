T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav eyes mammoth feats in T20Is, set to break Babar Azam's record vs Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Suryakumar Yadav eye big records

T20 World Cup 2022: India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav has been India's vital cog in the T20I format since the past year. The right-handed batter has taken the opposition on its head and has always left a big impact in games. The 32-year-old Indian is currently the No. 3 T20I-ranked batter in World. When India take on the field against Bangladesh on Wednesday, India's batting would be crucial against Bangladesh and Surykumar Yadav can be a nemesis for the opposition. He is also set to achieve mammoth records in T20Is and is also eyeing Babar Azam's feat.

Suryakumar Yadav all set to race ahead of Babar Azam!

India's Suryakumar Yadav is set to race ahead of Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam in T20I cricket in terms of most runs scored in any calendar year. Surya has 936 runs in his name in 2022, while Azam scored 939 in 2021. If he scores more than 3 runs, he will become the second-highest run-getter in T20Is in any year. On first is Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, who is on 1st spot with 1326 runs in 2021.

Suryakumar Yadav all set to score 1000 runs in T20Is

Along with this record, Suryakumar Yadav has another feat under his eyes. India's 360 degree has 935 runs in 2022 and is the leading run scorer in the current year. He is 65 runs away from scoring 1000 runs in T20Is in a calendar year. If he manages to score these 65 runs anytime soon, he will become only the second batter in the world and the first Indian to amass 1000 runs in a calendar year.

When India take Bangladesh, the stakes will be pretty high as the Indian team will be looking to belt their third win in Super 12. They won their first two matches and lost one against South Africa. If India beat Bangladesh, they will come at the door of a semifinal spot

