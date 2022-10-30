T20 World Cup, Points Table: How can India make it to semifinals? Here are all scenarios

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Team India

South Africa defeated India by five wickets in their third T20 World Cup match on Sunday. The result changed the points table of Group 2 as the Proteas claimed the top position and questions on India's journey to the semifinals are being raised.

With all the teams having just two matches to write their fate in the mega event, the role of rain and the Net Run Rate will also be crucial along with the match results.

Who will reach the semifinals? Will India and Pakistan meet again in the tournament? What role will rain play in the upcoming matches?

Let's find out:

How many teams are there in the Super 12 stage?

There are two Groups consisting of six teams each in the Super 12 stage.

How can teams qualify for the semifinals?

The two teams that finish in the top two positions in their respective groups after playing five matches with all the other members of the group, will make it to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.

Who are the members of Group 2?

India Pakistan South Africa Zimbabwe Netherlands Bangladesh

How does the current points table look like?

Every team in Group 2 has played three matches so far. India have won the first two matches and lost the third match and have slipped down to the second position. On the other hand, the Netherlands are at the bottom of the table without scoring a single point.

How can India qualify for the semifinals?

If the men in blue win both the remaining matches, their position in the top 2 will be confirmed. If India manages to win only one match then their qualification will be dependent on the results of the other teams and their (Net Run Rate) NRR.

What role will rain play?

Rain can act as an obstacle on India's way to the semifinals. If it rains in both the remaining matches against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, then India will be stuck with just 6 points and if Pakistan win their next two games, the equation will again come down to the NRR. Even if it rains in one match, NRR will play an important role.

Let's find out the chances of all the teams to make it to the semifinals -

Pakistan:

Pakistan will have to win their remaining two matches with a huge margin to improve their run rate and hope that the other teams end up below 6 points or with less NRR if they finish with 6 points, in order to qualify for the semifinals.

South Africa:

The Proteas are in a comfortable position with 5 points and two matches to go. Their next two matches are with Pakistan and Netherlands and even if they win one match, they will end up in the top two.

Bangladesh:

Bangladesh are on the third spot in Group 2. They can progress only if they manage to win their next two games against Pakistan and India.

Zimbabwe:

Zimbabwe are in the fourth position with 3 points. Their chances of making it to the top two are narrow as even if they win their remaining two matches, they will get 7 points. But it won't be enough considering the other teams' run rates.

Netherlands:

The Netherlands are virtually out of the equation as the maximum points that they can reach is 4 points which is definitely not enough considering their NRR, even if rain plays spoilsport in the other matches.​

Schedule for upcoming matches of Group 2:

2nd November

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands — 9:30 AM IST (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

India vs Bangladesh — 1:30 PM IST (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

3rd November

Pakistan vs South Africa — 1:30 PM IST (Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney)

6th November

South Africa vs Netherlands — 5:30 AM IST (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh — 9:30 AM IST (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

India vs Zimbabwe — 1:30 PM IST (Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne)​

