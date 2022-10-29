T20 World Cup: Can Australia, England still make it to semifinals? Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : ENGLAND CRICKET/TWITTER AUS vs ENG

The crucial match between Australia and England which was scheduled for Friday was abandoned due to rain. As a result, both the teams shared 1 point each. For both of them, their next two matches are must-win ones as losing the games will lessen their chances to advance to the semifinals.

But can both teams make it to the semifinals? Here's all you need to know.

How many teams are there in the Super 12 stage?

There are two Groups consisting of six teams each in the Super 12 stage.

How can teams qualify for the semifinals?

The two teams that finish in the top two positions in their respective groups after playing five matches with all the other members of the group, will make it to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.

Who are the members of Group 2?

Australia New Zealand England Afghanistan Sri Lanka Ireland

How does the current points table look like?

With 5 points from three matches, New Zealand tops the points table of Group 1. The Kane Williamson-led team had reached the finals of the last edition of the World Cup. On the other hand, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are at the bottom after winning just one of the three matches played.

When it comes to Australia and England, both teams have three points each and need to win all the remaining matches in order to manage to make a place in the top two.

Let's find out the chances of all the teams to make it to the semifinals -

New Zealand:

The Kiwis are at the number one position with 5 points from three matches, and if they win at least two of their remaining three matches, they will reach the semifinals as the Group 1 toppers.

England:

England is currently ranked second but has the same points as Australia and Ireland after three matches each. Their next two matches are with New Zealand and Sri Lanka are both teams can pose a big challenge.

Ireland:

Ireland are in the third spot currently third in Group 1. They can progress only if they manage to win their next two games and have a good Net Run Rate.

Australia:

Defending champions Australia are in the fourth position. The Kangaroos need to win their remaining two matches by huge margins. However, they will qualify straightaway if England and Ireland lose one of their remaining games.

Sri Lanka:

Sri Lanka have 2 points from three matches. If they win the remaining two matches they can reach a maximum of 6 points. On the other hand, England, Australia, and Ireland can reach a maximum of seven points if they win their remaining two matches. Sri Lanka will have to hope that Australia and Ireland lose at least one match and they win the two matches against England and Afghanistan, to qualify.

Afghanistan:

Afghanistan can reach the semifinals only if they win their remaining two matches against Sri Lanka and Australia by a big margin and England, Ireland, Sri Lanka and Australia lose one of their remaining matches.

Here's the entire schedule for the upcoming matches of Group 1:

31st October (Monday): Australia v Ireland, The Gabba, Brisbane

1st November (Tuesday): Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, The Gabba, Brisbane

1st November (Tuesday): England v New Zealand, The Gabba, Brisbane

4th November (Friday): Ireland v New Zealand, Adelaide Oval

4th November (Friday): Australia v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval

5th November (Saturday): Sri Lanka v England, SCG, Sydney

