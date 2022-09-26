T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma opens on Pant vs Karthik debate following series win vs AUS

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant.

T20 World Cup 2022: After India defeated Australia in Hyderabad to clinch the T20I series, captain Rohit Sharma has opened up on Dinesh Karthik vs Rishabh Pant debate. Ahead of the South Africa series and the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup, the Indian team has to do some brain work on who should be playing in the team. After the Australia series, Rohit Sharma has opened on this and said that both the players need game time.

"I wanted these guys (Karthik and Pant) to have a number of games under their belt before the T20 World Cup. When we went to the Asia Cup 2022, both of these guys were in the fray to play all the matches or whenever there is an opportunity or if there is a tactical matchup, we can bring in those guys. I just feel that Dinesh Karthik needs a little more game time, and so does Pant. Honestly, Pant needs some game time as well. But looking at how this series went, it was important for me to just stick to that consistent batting lineup," Sharma said in the post-match press conference after beating Australia.

Rohit Sharma further added that the team will look at South Africa's bowling in the upcoming series and then decide who should be picked. "I am not sure what we're gonna do against South Africa. We just need to go and see their bowling, what sort of bowling lineup they'll play with, and who are the best guys for us who can handle that bowling lineup. It all depends on that," the 35-year-old Sharma said while adding that the team will field a left-hander or a right-hander as per the situation demands.

"I do understand that they (Pant and Karthik) need game time before the World Cup but there are only 11 players you can play, unfortunately," the 2007 T20 World Cup winner said further.

The Dinesh Karthik vs Rishabh Pant debate has caught the Indian team management having to make some big decisions. Both are picked in the 2022 T20 World Cup squad and have been among the ones to have been picked in the team in the recent outings.

The Indian team feels that the veteran Karthik still has enough in him to finish matches and also wants left-handed Pant in the fray for the World Cup. The team has also tried playing both the wicket-keeper batters together but that probably hampers the bowling combination as the top four and Hardik Pandya looks like an automatic pick. However, the T20I series against South Africa gives India yet another chance to field the two players.

