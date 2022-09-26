Twitter reacts after Virat Kohli's celebration with Rohit Sharma following T20I series win

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rohit and Virat celebrate India's win.

India on Sunday closed the T20I series against Australia after beating the reigning World Champions in the final T20I. The win gave India a much-needed comeback after the Asia Cup 2022 fall. The win followed energetic celebrations from former skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma when Hardik Pandya hit the winning runs.

A video of the celebration has gone viral and the fans are also enjoying watching the two Indian greats celebrate. It can be seen in the video that Virat and Rohit are sitting together on stairs while Harshal is just behind them. As soon as Hardik Pandya hit the winning four, Virat, in joy, gave some pats on Rohit's thigh before the two hugged each other.



After electing to bowl first, India was in a spot of bother with Cameron Green going all guns blazing. The right-handed batter smashed 52 off 20 balls before Bhuvneshwar Kumar got rid of him on his 21st ball. Later Tim David and Daniel Sams provided fireworks to help Australia finish 186/7 in 20 overs.

Coming out to bat, India lost KL Rahul early and soon Sharma followed as India was reduced to 30/2 in 3.4 overs. But Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli displayed some top-quality cricket scoring 69 and 63 runs, respectively. In the end, Hardik Pandya helped India clinch the three-match series by 2-1 with his 25-run knock. With this India has won the first ever T20I series of two matches or more against Australia in their home.

