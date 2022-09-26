IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli scales another feat, goes past Rahul Dravid

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli in action.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: India's star batter Virat Kohli has scaled another mammoth record after returning to scoring ways recently. The former Indian captain has now gone past India's former batter and current coach Rahul Dravid. Playing against Australia in the 3rd T20I on Sunday, the 33-year-old Kohli scored a brilliant fifty and went past Rahul Dravid to become India's second highest run-scorer in International Cricket.

Virat Kohli scored a match-defining 63 against Australia on Sunday and now has 24078 runs in International Cricket, 14 runs ahead of the current coach Rahul Dravid. Kohli has now played 471 matches across formats and averages 53.62 with 71 tons in his name. The Legendary Rahul Dravid has played 504 matches and scored 24064 runs at an average of 45.57 with 48 centuries.

Standing above Kohli in the list of Indians is only Legendary Sachin Tendulkar. The iconic Tendulkar has featured in 664 games and has 34357 runs at an average of 48.52. He also has 100 tons in his name. Later in the list are some other big names too. Former captain Sourav Ganguly ranks fourth while 2011 World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni stands fifth. Ganguly has 18433 runs in 421 games at an average of 41.42 with 38 hundred. Dhoni has 17092 runs in 535 matches at an average of 44.74 including 15 tons.

Meanwhile, the current skipper Rohit Sharma is also not far behind as he holds the seventh spot in the list of Indians with most runs. Sharma has donned the Indian jersey in 417 matches and has scored 16207 runs at an average of 43.21 with 41 centuries.

The Indian Cricket team on Sunday defeated the Australian side Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav guided the men in blue to a 6-wicket victory against the reigning T20 Champions. With this win, India also sealed the three-match T20I series to register their first win against Australia whenever India has hosted two or more T20Is at home. The next assignment for Rohit Sharma's troops will be against South Africa in the three-match T20I series before the all-important T20 World Cup begins in Australia in October 2022.

