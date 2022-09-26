ICC team's rankings: India extend lead at top, England trail further

Follow us on Image Source : ICC India extend lead.

ICC team rankings: The Indian cricket team extended its lead on the top spot of the MRF Tyres ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings after defeating the Australian side by 2-1 in the T20I series at home. India had 267 ratings earlier but in the recently released rankings, India has scaled another rating point to extend its lead from second place England. The English team has 261 ratings and trails by 7 points.

England lost the fourth T20I against Pakistan on Sunday which led to the Indian team widening the gap for the top spot. Followed by England, South Africa and Pakistan are tied in the third spot with 258 rating points, while New Zealand sits in fifth place.

The Indian team defeated Australia on Sunday after chasing the target of 187 to seal the T20I series by 2-1. This is also India's first T20I series win against the mighty Aussies whenever the India hosted two or more T20Is at its home.

Latest Cricket News