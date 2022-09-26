IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma admits bowling needs to be looked upon, backs Harshal and Bhuvneshwar

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma addresses a press conference.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: India on Sunday defeated the Australian side in the third T20I and clinched the series by 2-1 at home. The series saw some high-scoring games with both the teams fine-tuning their departments ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November. India's captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday shed light on India's performance in the series and stated what the team needs to work on before the World Cup begins.

Skipper Rohit Sharma said that the Indian team got whatever it wanted from the series and has ticked a lot of boxes. However, the 35-year-old Sharma also stated that the bowling department is something that needs more focus currently and there is a thing or two that the team will work upon.

"Our batting has been brilliant in the last eight or nine games. We still want to be more aggressive and more clinical and continue to play with that aggression. We have our eye on a thing or two in the bowling department that we need to work on. Fielding is another aspect on which we need to keep improving, but more than batting, bowling demands more focus currently," the Indian skipper said during the post-match press conference.

Sharma also backed the Indian bowlers, Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. On Harshal he said that it is not easy to come back from an injury, while the Indian skipper said that it is important to give space to Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"Harshal is a crucial player for us. Coming back after an injury is never easy. He missed cricket for almost two months. Whenever a bowler goes through an injury phase, and they have to come back, it’s not easy," Sharma added. He also said that the team is not judging Harshal in these three games because he is a quality player and is not too far from his best.

On Bhuvneshwar, Rohit said, "With Bhuvi, it’s important that we give him that space. Honestly speaking, in the last so many years, he has had more good days than bad ones. Off late, his performance was not what he wanted but that can happen to any bowler. It is not easy to bowl the death overs," the 2007 T20 World Cup winner said. Rohit added that the team believe in Kumar's abilities and the pacer can be given more options to bowl in the death overs.

The Indian side on Sunday chased down the target of 187 as Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli starred for India. Both the players scored the fifties which led to team India closing the T20I series 2-1 against the defending World Champions.

