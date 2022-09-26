You have to handle certain incidents in a certain manner: Ajinkya Rahane explains why he sent back Jaiswal

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ajinkya Rahane opens on sending Yashasvi Jaiswal back.

Ajinkya Rahane sent Yashasvi Jaiswal off the field: The West Zone on Sunday added another Duleep trophy title to their decorated cabinet after beating the South Zone by 294 runs. The match witnessed some great batting by the willow holders but one thing which also caught everybody's attention was the West team's skipper Ajinkya Rahane sending off his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal off the field for disciplinary issues in the final innings on day 5. Jaiswal was seen sledging the opposition batter Ravi Teja on various occasions and had been even warned by umpires. But skipper Rahane decided to send his player off the field and has now come up with the reason behind his actions.

“You have to follow rules and respect the game, your opponents and the umpires. That’s the way I have always played my cricket and I will continue to do so. There are certain things you must follow on the field, if you don’t, you get off the field. This is my mantra," Rahane said after the match.

Rahane added that he always believes in respecting his opponents. “I believe in always respecting your opponents, umpires and match officials. So you have to handle certain incidents in a certain manner," Rahane added.

Later, Jaiswal also opened up on the incident and his performance. “I’m happy but I think I need to keep going ahead. I just think about the way I’m implementing myself and going through the processes. I keep talking to the seniors - Ajinkya and Shreyas, and take their advice seriously to try and improve," the Southpaw said.

The incident first happened in the 50th over of the final innings when Jaiswal was seen having a few words with Teja. Rahane came to control the situation but in the 57th over, Jaiswal yet again could not hold himself and continued sledging. The umpires also complained about the incident and Rahane ultimately sent his player off the field. However, Jaiswal was back on the field after seven overs.

The match saw the West Zone winning the Duleep trophy for a record 19th time. They were on the back foot in the first innings but some brilliant batting in the second innings gave them a huge advantage as they set up a target of 529 in front of the Hanuma Vihari-led South Zone. South Zone was bowled for 234 runs.

