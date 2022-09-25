Jhulan Goswami pours her heart out as she pens emotional note after final match

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jhulan Goswami shares heartfelt note on Social media.

India's legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami played the final match of her career against England at Lords when India defeated the English side to register a clean sweep against them for the first time in England. The match saw emotions running high with both Indian and English players honouring the Indian speedster. Goswami also picked up two wickets in the match to help India win the final ODI by 16 runs. The Chakda Express has now penned a letter on Social media to thank people in her 20-year-long journey.

"To my cricket family and beyond. So, the day has finally arrived! Like every journey has an end, my cricket journey of over 20 years ends today as I announce my retirement from all forms Of cricket. As Ernest Hemingway said, "It is good to have an end to journey toward, but it is the journey that matters in the end". For me, this journey has been the most satisfying. It has been exhilarating, thrilling to say the least adventurous. I have had the honour of donning the India jersey for over two decades and serving my country at the best Of my abilities. There is a sense of pride every time I hear the National Anthem before a match," the 39-year-old Jhulan wrote in the statement released on Twitter.

Goswami debuted in 2002 and has featured in 284 International Games. "Cricket has given me several gifts over the years, the greatest and the best without doubt, has been the people I have met along this journey. The friends I made, my competitors, teammates, the journalists I interacted with, match officials, board administrators and people who loved watching me play. I have always been honest as a cricketer and hope, I have been able to contribute to the growth of women's cricket in India and the world: I hope I have been successful in inspiring the next generation of girls to play this beautiful game," Goswami added.

The 39-year-old Indian pacer also stated what made her play for India and thanked everyone, including BCCI and the Cricket Association Of Bengal for fulfilling her dream. "Ever since watching the Women's World Cup final at Eden Gardens back in 1997, it was my dream to play for India, and I am thankful to the BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket In India), CAB (Cricket Association Of Bengal), Women's Cricket Association Of India (WCAI) and Air India officials for reposing faith in me and giving me the opportunity to fulfil my dream," Goswami said.

Goswami, who is the highest wicket-taker in Women's International Cricket also thanked the National Cricket Academy for keeping her going over the years. "I want to thank the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for taking care of my injuries and keeping me fit as a fiddle over the years. I am grateful to all the coaches, trainers, physios, and ground staff who have been an integral part of this journey. A huge shout out to all the captains I have played under. Their faith in my abilities helped build my confidence. I want to take a moment to thank my family (my parents, and siblings) who stood by me in every situation. Not to forget my friends, who have been my best critics and biggest supporters. Last but not the least, I want to thank my childhood coach for having backed me in my endeavour," the Chakda Express said.

She also expressed gratitude toward fans and journalists. "I also want to express my gratitude towards my fans, journalists, broadcasters for backing me and giving wings to women's cricket. I have cherished every moment Of the last 20 years Of my life as an international cricketer with my teammates on and off the field. I have always loved you cricket and even as I retire as a professional player, I will never be too far away from you. Thank you," she wrote.

Goswami concluded by saying that she has cherished every moment of her career and even though she is retiring, she would be near to her teammates.

Latest Cricket News