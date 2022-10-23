Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES George Dockrell plays against Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022: The first potential case of Covid-19 has been identified in the ongoing Cricket World Cup in Australia. Ireland's all-rounder George Dockrell has been identified as "Potentially Positive" for Covid-19 but the player took the field against Sri Lanka. ICC's current guidelines allow players to play in the matches of the T20 World Cup 2022 despite turning positive for Covid-19.

At the start of the match between Sri Lanka and Ireland, Cricket Ireland informed about Dockrell's COVID-positive status. "Cricket Ireland today confirmed that George Dockrell has been identified as a potential positive for COVID and is being managed in line with current local, national and ICC guidelines for the management of COVID-19," Cricket Ireland tweeted.

The Board's statement added, "Dockrell’s symptoms are very mild, however, team medical staff will manage his movements and interactions in line with tournament and current government protocols. A positive COVID test does not impede Dockrell’s ability to play or train, but to keep the rest of the squad as safe as possible, he will travel separately to the squad on match and training days."

It also stated that the ICC chief medical officer, the opposition team, and the stadium staff have been notified of Dockrell's status. Dockrell came out to bat at No. 6 and scored 14 off 16 balls before getting out to M Theekshana. However, the all-rounder did not bowl in the second innings as Ireland went down by 9 wickets.

Ireland's Playing XI:

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Sri Lanka Playing XI:

Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

