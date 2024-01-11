'Their presence will help India win T20 World Cup' - Suresh Raina backs Rohit-Virat's return to T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at Asia Cup 2023

India will kick off their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 with a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan starting in Mohali on Thursday. The return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to T20Is after 14 months highlights the talk ahead of the World Cup in June.

Both Rohit and Virat missed the recent white-ball series against South Africa and Australia after India's heartbreaking defeat in the ODI World Cup 2023. Both experienced cricketers returned for two Tests against South Africa and are expected to be part of the team when India host England in five Test matches starting on January 25.

However, Virat and Rohit's return has raised spilt the cricket fraternity with few fans saying it's a step back ahead of the World Cup. Both Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are missing out due to injuries and this is India's only T20I series ahead of the World Cup.

But the former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina has backed Virat and Rohit's return to T20Is saying that their experience will boost India's chances at the World Cup in the West Indies and the United States of Ameria.

"If you look at the World Cup venues, the wicket will be a bit tricky," Raina said in an interaction on Sports18. "India will need the experience of Rohit and Kohli there. Kohli is about to make 12000 runs in T20 cricket. So, their presence will boost India's batting and will certainly better India."

Raina also added that Kohli should continue in the no.3 position in T20Is as his experience will add some solidity to the young Indian side on challenging pitches in West Indies and the USA.

"I think Kohli should bat at No.3. His experience will bring in some solidity, especially in the challenging pitches in the US and the Caribbean. There are fearless, young cricketers like Jaiswal, Rinku Singh or Shubman Gill but Rohit and Kohli will give the unit a lot of solidity. Their presence is very important when we chase a target, especially in a high-pressure event like the World Cup," Raina added.

India T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli (not available for 1st game), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi