SRH vs MI pitch report: How will surface at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad play?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians.

After suffering a narrow four-run loss at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their opening game of the season, Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to play their first home game of IPL 2024 as they face Mumbai Indians on Wednesday (March 27).

Notably, Sunrisers lost six of their seven matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium during the Indian Premier League 2023 season and hence would be eager to get off to a winning start at home.

On the other hand, even Mumbai Indians lost a close game against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad as they went down by six runs. With the growing criticism, MI's newly-appointed skipper Hardik Pandya would be eager to register a win on Wednesday and put all the talks to rest.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad for the Sunrisers and Mumbai game will be ideal for batting. The average first innings score at the venue during the last season was 174. The team batting first won four games whereas the ones chasing three last season.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium T20I Record and Stats

Total T20I matches played: 2



Matches won batting first: 0

Matches won bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 196

Average second innings score: 198

Highest total scored: 209/4 by IND vs WI

Highest score chased: 209/4 by IND vs WI

SRH IPL 2024 squad:

Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Jaydev Unadkat, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh

MI IPL 2024 squad:

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka