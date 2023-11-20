'Special and very motivating' - Indian cricketers thank PM Narendra Modi after latter's dressing room visit

Follow us on Image Source : RAVINDRA JADEJA/X Narendra Modi speaks to Ravindra Jadeja and other Team India members following their World Cup final defeat to Australia.

Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami extended their heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his visit to India's dressing room after the Men in Blue's defeat to Australia in the final of the World Cup 2023 on Sunday, November 19.

PM Modi paid a visit to the Indian dressing room to laud the efforts of all the squad members and the team management after a near-perfect end to their World Cup 2023 campaign. Both Jadeja and Shami took to their 'X' accounts to thank the Prime Minister for his encouraging words after the loss.

"We had a great tournament but we ended up short yesterday. We are all heartbroken but the support of our people is keeping us going. PM @narendramodi’s visit to the dressing room yesterday was special and very motivating," Jadeja captioned his post.

"Unfortunately yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM @narendramodi for specially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back!" captioned Shami.

Notably, India were outclassed by Australia in all three departments in the summit clash. After asking to set a score on the board, India's batting could only manage 240 runs before Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne saw the Aussies through by virtue of their 192-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Australia chased the total down in the 43rd over with six wickets to spare. India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli was awarded the Player of the Tournament (POTM) after he aggregated 765 runs and claimed a wicket in the entire tournament.

Significantly, Australia had an underwhelming beginning start to their campaign after they lost two consecutive games to India and South Africa in Chennai and Lucknow respectively. However, they turned things around dramatically and claimed the title to finish on a high.

