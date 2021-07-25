SL vs IND: Prithvi Shaw becomes second Indian batsman to register golden duck on T20I debut

Follow us on Image Source : AP Prithvi Shaw

After making an impressive debut in the ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this week, Prithvi Shaw recorded an unfortunate golden duck in the T20I series opener in Colombo on Sunday where he was handed his debut cap in the format.

Shaw was outfoxed by the away swinger from Dushmantha Chameera as the youngster registered the unwanted score in his first appearance in the format. Shaw became the second Indian batsman to register the figure after KL Rahul had recorded the same in his debut appearance against Zimbabwe in Harare back in 2016.

It wasn't the kind of start Shaw would have expected given that the series stands of utmost importance for the youngster who is looking to find a spot in India's T20I team for the impending World Cup in October.

Shaw had earlier registered scores of 43, 13 and 49 in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka to finish with 105 runs which comprised 20 boundaries, the most by any batsman in the contest.

India had lost the toss and hence were invited to bat first in Colombo. India had earlier won the ODI series 2-1.