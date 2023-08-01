Shubman Gill-Ishan Kishan breaking massive Indian record with a century opening partnership in 3rd ODI vs WI

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill stitched a 143-run opening partnership in the third ODI against West Indies

Team India retained most of the line-up from the second ODI for the series decider against the West Indies with regular skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli missing from the line-up once again. Even though Ruturaj Gaikwad came into the side, the management didn't disturb the combination of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill, who are opening the innings from the series opener onwards. After a 90-run stand in the second ODI, both Kishan and Gill stitched another big partnership as this time they didn't make the mistake from the last game and ensured that the team was in a really good position.

The duo batted for almost 20 overs and strung a partnership of 143 runs, going over 7 runs per over. While Kishan attacked from the outset, Gill picked and chose his moments but looked in really good nick after a quiet tour of the West Indies. Kishan, who smashed half-centuries in the previous two games, scored another half-century and Gill too made his first fifty of the tour before the former got out. Kishan scored 77 off 64 and has given a really good audition to be the backup wicket-keeper in India's World Cup squad.

Kishan and Gill's partnership of 143 runs is also the highest opening stand for India in ODIs in the West Indies as the duo surpassed Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane's stand of 132 runs in Port of Spain in 2017.

Kishan and Gill's partnership helped Team India lay a strong foundation after what happened in the second ODI. After which Gill continued on to make a well-compiled 85 while Sanju Samson came out with a positive intent to score a 39-ball fifty. Stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are currently in the middle and will hope to take India close to 350 after such a good start by the openers.

