'Shock of my life...': Wasim Akram slams PCB for omitting Imran Khan from their Independence Day video

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continues to face backlash for omitting their legendary and World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan from the Independence Day video. The video charts Pakistan's cricket journey from 1952 when the team made their debut at the international level. While the Pakistan cricket fraternity already came down hard at the PCB with #ShameonPCB also trending on social media and the latest to join is former captain Wasim Akram.

Akram, taking to his Twitter handle, has called out PCB for their video without highlighting Imran Khan despite the fact that he was the one who led his country to the world title in 1992. Interestingly, the video features the Men in Green winning the 1992 World Cup but Imran Khan is nowhere to be seen in the video. Wasim Akram termed the video as 'shock of my life' and also asked the PCB to delete the video and come up with an apology.

Wasim Akram also felt that the political differences should be kept aside and that Imran Khan is their only World Cup winning captain and certainly a legend. "After long flights and hours of transit before reaching Sri Lanka, I got the shock of my life when I watched PCB’s short clip on the history of Pakistan cricket minus the great Imran Khan… political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed Pakistan into a strong unit in his time and gave us a pathway… PCB should delete the video and apologise," Akram wrote on Twitter.

As far as the video is concerned, it featured some of the iconic moments in their cricket history and also paid tribute to the players who helped the Pakistan cricket get stronger. Earlier, even the fans were not impressed with PCB's move and slammed the board on social media.

