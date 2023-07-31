Shivam Dube storm blows away North Zone, CSK all-rounder slams unbeaten 83 ahead of Asian Games - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI DOMESTIC TWITTER Shivam Dube slammed an unbeaten 83 off just 78 balls to help West Zone beat North Zone

Mumbai and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube, who was one of the big reasons behind the MS Dhoni-led side winning their fifth title, has continued his form from IPL 2023 and brought it into the ongoing Deodhar Trophy. Dube, who was used as a pinch-hitter by the Super Kings in IPL 2023 and to be the middle-order enforcer, did the same job for the West Zone, only better since it's a 50-over game and helped his side chase down a tricky total of 260 runs against the North Zone after his side had lost four wickets by the 25th over.

After North Zone put on a 259-run total owing to half-centuries by skipper Nitish Rana, Shubham Rohilla and Himanshu Rana, the West Zone needed to bat well to get over the line. Wicketkeeper batter Harvik Desai smashed a gritty half-century but didn't continue for long as did captain Priyank Panchal and Samarth Vyas, who got starts but couldn't convert. Dube started watchfully and when Kathan Patel joined him in the middle, West Zone still needed 138 runs to win in less than 25 overs.

Dube played a calculated knock. He knew that he needed to stay for long at the crease so he picked and chose his moments to attack and when he was set, he went hell for the leather. Patel, at the other end, ensured that Dube could play his game as he was solid as ever. The run rate wasn't an issue and hence, it allowed both Dube and Patel to have their say in the partnership without taking undue risks.

Dube smashed five sixes and three fours as he stayed unbeaten on 83 off just 78 balls while Patel scored 63 as West Zone notched up their third win of the tournament while North Zone were subjected to their third loss. Dube, who will be with the Indian team for the Asian Games, has shown good signs ahead of the big competition as he continues his good form.

Latest Cricket News