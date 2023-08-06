Shivam Dube leaves Deepak Chahar out of CSK's all-time XI; pacer throws him an open challenge

Follow us on Image Source : CHENNAIIPL INSTAGRAM Shivam Dube and Deepak Chahar had a hilarious exchange on social media

The best franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings replicated Mumbai Indians' feat of winning five titles in the 2023 edition. CSK dramatically turned around their IPL campaign after a disappointing season last year as captaincy of MS Dhoni, combined with some consistent performances with both bat and ball and won the IPL 2023 title after beating the defending champions Gujarat Titans in the final.

One of the mainstays of CSK's win was Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube, who was a designated six-hitter for the side. Dube was sent in by the team to hit sixes in the middle overs and he performed that role perfectly. Dube didn't allow spinners to have any say in the middle as he was single-handedly responsible for taking CSK's score to an above-par total.

Now a few months since the title win, Dube, who has earned a recall into the Indian team picked for the Ireland series and the Asian Games, picked the all-time playing XI for CSK. While Dube picked ome of the greats like Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey and Harbhajan Singh but he left out his current teammate in the franchise, Deepak Chahar.

Chahar, who didn't take it well, threw an open challenge to Dube in a hilarious exchange between the two on Instagram. “@dubeshivam next year as bowler khelega hum kaha jaege?" Chahar asked, taking a dig at Dube as he picked himself as the all-rounder in the side.

Chahar didn't stop at that. @dubeshivam sabse pahle next year tere or mera match hoga 1 over ka I will bowl 1 over to you you bowl 1 over to me let's see who wins and take the spot? (We will play a match of one over each next year, whoever wins, takes the spot)" he added.

Dube responded by saying, "@deepak_chahar9 tere liye maine abhise spot chod diya hai,kya tu tabki baat kar raha hai (I have already vacated a spot for you)."

Chahar was still not done as he wrote, "@dubeshivam nahi muze match chahea spot nahi (No, I want to play the match and not want a spot)," he wrote in the comments.

Shivam Dube's all-time CSK XI: Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Albie Morkel, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Lakshmipathy Balaji

Latest Cricket News