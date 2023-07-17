Shikhar Dhawan to Sanju Samson: 5 players in contention for World Cup who were left out from Asia Games squad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Some of the players in contention for World Cup 2023 were not picked in Asian Games squad

The BCCI on Friday, July 14 announced the squad for the upcoming Asian Games 2023 for both men's and women's teams. While the women's side threw up a few talking points, it was the men's team that stole the limelight mostly because the players featuring in the squad and the ones not will be directly proportional to their participation in the ICC World Cup 2023, since both the marquee events are set to clash.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the 26-year-old Chennai Super Kings and Maharashtra opener will lead the Indian team at the Asian Games, filled with players who impressed one and all in IPL 2023 and are on the heels of showing to the world what they can do at a level above the IPL. The Indian team for the Asian Games didn't feature most of the first-choice players, who are all but confirmed for the World Cup and some of them, who are on the fringe and are in contention to make the final 15. Here is a look at some of those players:

Shikhar Dhawan - The biggest name missing from the Asian Games squad was the veteran left-hander Shikhar Dhawan as reports suggested that it could be his last big hurrah. However, it wasn't to be. Is it the end of the road for the senior batter or is he in the plans for the World Cup? With Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul still injured and Ishan Kishan not coming up with the goods in the ODI format since his double hundred, the latter seems to be the more likely scenario. Dhawan, who has an outstanding record in ICC events, could still be in the mix for the World Cup, also because of his experience and if not the playing XI, could definitely have a shot to be in the squad or the reserves.

Sanju Samson - Averaging 66 in ODIs, Sanju Samson might feel a bit hard done to have played just 11 matches in the format for India since his debut in 2021. With Rishabh Pant probably out for the whole year and KL Rahul unavailable, Samson has got an opportunity with the West Indies series to stake his claim for a spot in the line-up not just as a keeper-batter but also as a pure batting option in the middle order with Suryakumar Yadav not giving the desired results in place of Shreyas Iyer. Not being named in the Asia Cup squad is another sign, but can Samson deliver on the promise?

Ishan Kishan - One player, who probably has the best chance of making the World Cup squad is Ishan Kishan. A left-hander, backup opener and backup wicketkeeper - Kishan has the wood over both Dhawan and Samson in that sense but can he make those chances count? Since that double hundred against Bangladesh, Kishan has disappointed in ODIs as well as T20Is with zero single fifty-plus score but he still kept getting chances. Will he make it count is the big question...

Suryakumar Yadav - The No. 1 T20I batter in the world, Suryakumar Yadav was a big omission from India's T20 squad for the Asian Games. Surya has become the most important component of the Indian T20I side in the last 18 months or so and if he is not going to China, means he is still in the selectors' plans for the World Cup. There are questions over Shreyas Iyer's fitness and how match-ready he will be after returning from a 6-month-long layoff. Surya was tried at No. 4 against Australia in three matches and he got out on golden ducks every single time. Can he be judged by that? If it was a struggle at the crease, maybe but the batter is getting out on the first ball he faces, a second look is deserving. So Surya has three ODIs against West Indies to make it count, otherwise, Sanju Samson could become a rather serious contender since he offers a second skill as well.

Umran Malik - Jammu and Kashmir Express, as he is fondly called, Umran Malik was another surprise name who was missing from the Asian Games squad and is likely in contention for the World Cup 2023. Umran who had a disappointing IPL campaign playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, has blown hot and cold at the highest level as well in white-ball cricket. After making his debut against Ireland last year, Umran proved to be expensive in his first few games. However, in the last couple of series, Umran has shown signs of improvement and having been selected for both T20I and ODI series against West Indies, the tearaway pacer will hope to build on the same.

