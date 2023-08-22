Sachin Tendulkar to receive title of 'national icon' from Election Commission of India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sachin Tendulkar

India's Legendary Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will add another feather to his illustrious cap as the former cricketer is set to receive the title of 'national icon' from the Election Commission of India. The former star will be awarded the designation to encourage voter participation in the electoral process.

"Cricket legend and Bharat Ratna awardee Shri Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar would begin a new innings - as the ‘National Icon’ for voter awareness and education for the Election Commission of India," ECI said in a statement. The Indian Legend will sign a Memorandum of Understanding for three years with ECI at the Rang Bhavan, Akashvani in Delhi.

"This collaboration would mark a significant step towards leveraging Tendulkar's unparalleled impact with the youth for increasing voters’ participation in the forthcoming elections, especially in general elections (to Lok Sabha), 2024," the EC added.

Tendulkar has been the idol of crores of Indians and has served the nation for 24 years. He made his debut in 1989 and represented the country in 664 matches, scoring 34,357 runs across the three formats. He holds numerous records including the most matches played in International Cricket. He has scored the most runs in both ODIs and Tests, together and individually. Tendulkar has the most centuries in both ODIs and Tests and across the two formats as well.

Sachin has played six World Cups for India from 1992 onwards. He came agonisingly close to his ultimate dream of lifting the World Cup when the Indian team finished the 2003 edition as runners-up. But his dream got filled eight years later as the Master Blaster lifted the Cup with his team in 2011.

Latest Cricket News