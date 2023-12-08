SA-W vs BAN-W Pitch Report: How will Diamond Oval's surface in Kimberley play in 3rd T20I match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kimberley's Diamond Oval

South Africa Women will be looking to avoid a series loss when they host Bangladesh Women in the third T20I match on Friday, December 8. The second game was washed out due to rain which has given Bangladesh a chance to beat the Proteas Women away.

Kimberley's Diamond Oval hosts the third game again after witnessing the first match abandoned due to rain. The weather is expected to be clear in the upcoming game which will give South Africa a chance to level the home series and avoid embarrassment. Bangladesh will be looking for a maiden series win against South Africa in T20Is and will look at their triumph in the first game to take some positives ahead of the last match.

Diamond Oval, Kimberley Pitch Report

The pitch at Kimberley Diamond Oval offers a balanced surface in T20 cricket. It will be the first T20 international match (the last one abandoned due to rain) to be played at this venue so fans can expect a fresh wicket. The pacers are likely to get some success with a new ball and captains will prefer to chase here on Friday.

Diamond Oval, Kimberley Records and Stats

Total T20 Matches: 3

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 109

Average second innings score: 148

Highest total scored: 194/6 (20 Ov) by South Africa vs Zimbabwe

Lowest total defended: 127/6 (20 Ov) by South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women

South Africa T20I squad: Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Nondumiso Shangase, Eliz-mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Lara Goodall, Delmi Tucker, Ayanda Hlubi, Mieke de Ridder

Bangladesh T20I squad: Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Nahida Akter, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Lata Mondal, Marufa Akter, Shorifa Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Sultana Khatun

Latest Cricket News