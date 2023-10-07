SA vs SL, World Cup 2023: Aiden Markram's storm boost South Africa to record-laden win over Sri Lanka

Saturday, October 07, 2023
     
Aiden Markram smashed a 49-ball hundred to help South Africa score the highest total of 428 runs in the ODI World Cup history. Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen also contributed to South Africa's mammoth total at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2023 22:23 IST
South Africa team celebrating win against Sri Lanka in WC
Image Source : GETTY South Africa team celebrating win against Sri Lanka in WC match on Oct 7, 2023

South Africa registered a huge 102-run win over Sri Lanka in their opening match in the ICC World Cup 2023 on Saturday, October 7. Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen recorded brilliant hundreds to help South Africa score the highest ODI World Cup total of 428/5 and then three wickets from Gerald Coetzee bowled out Sri Lanka on just 326 runs.

The Proteas produced arguably their best performance in the ODI World Cup history with a shattering record total. Aiden Markram smashed the fastest World Cup century in just 49 balls and Sri Lanka returned with 326 runs to make it the highest match aggregate in the tournament history.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

More to follow...

