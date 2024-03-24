RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals to face Lucknow Super Giants in campaign opener

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants.

The fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season will be played between the IPL 2008 winners Rajasthan Royals and the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday (March 24). Rajasthan Royals suffered a major blow recently after their overseas leg-spinner Adam Zampa pulled out of the season due to personal reasons.

In a last-minute change, Royals roped in Mumbai's right-arm off-break bowler Tanush Kotian as the replacement for Zampa. The match will be the campaign opener of the season for both Rajasthan and Lucknow.

