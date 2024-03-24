RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals to face Lucknow Super Giants in campaign opener

Sunday, March 24, 2024
     
Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will play their IPL 2024 campaign opener against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. LSG will be led by KL Rahul.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: March 24, 2024 13:05 IST
Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants.

The fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season will be played between the IPL 2008 winners Rajasthan Royals and the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday (March 24). Rajasthan Royals suffered a major blow recently after their overseas leg-spinner Adam Zampa pulled out of the season due to personal reasons.

In a last-minute change, Royals roped in Mumbai's right-arm off-break bowler Tanush Kotian as the replacement for Zampa. The match will be the campaign opener of the season for both Rajasthan and Lucknow.

Live updates :RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Live: Rajasthan Royals to square off against Lucknow Super Giants in campaign opener

  • Mar 24, 2024 1:00 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Rajasthan Royals' Probable XII

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

  • Mar 24, 2024 12:56 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Return of KL Rahul

    Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is hours away from making his return to competitive cricket after suffering a quadriceps injury during the first Test between India and England in January.

  • Mar 24, 2024 12:53 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth match of the ongoing IPL 2024 season. The match will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Stay tuned for all the latest updates related to the game.

