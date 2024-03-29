Friday, March 29, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'Roz utho, nahao, pito aur so jao': Wasim Jaffer's hilarious post on IPL 2024 trend goes viral

'Roz utho, nahao, pito aur so jao': Wasim Jaffer's hilarious post on IPL 2024 trend goes viral

The first week of the 2024 edition of the IPL saw the home team win all nine games. The travelling has been tough in the first week as away teams have come close in a few games but are yet to open their account. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer saw an opportunity to sum things up with a meme.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: March 29, 2024 12:03 IST
The travelling hasn't been great in IPL 2024 as far as the
Image Source : AP The travelling hasn't been great in IPL 2024 as far as the results for away teams are concerned given all nine games have been won by the hosts

The 2024 edition of the IPL has been outstanding for the home teams in the first week given all nine games thus far have been won by the hosts. The travelling hasn't proved to be auspicious as even though the away teams have come close but coincidentally, none of them have been able to cross the winning line and would hope that it changes in the second week. The results have meant that the teams which are yet to play at home, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are yet to open their account as they have lost both their respective games.

The likes of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, who have played their first two games at home respectively are unbeaten and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who have played just once are unbeaten too and will be hoping that the streak changes as they will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a clash of the titans in their first away game of the season on Friday, March 29.

The trend allowed the former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer to sum it up with a hilarious meme. Jaffer shared the popular "roz utho, nahao, pito aur so jao (Wake up daily, take a bath, get beaten and sleep)" meme from the hit Indian Netflix TV series 'Sacred Games' in reference to the away teams, who are failing to get results in their favour in the season so far.

However, the streak is expected to be broken in the coming days. If not on Friday, it might happen by the weekend with Sunrisers Hyderabad in blockbuster form set to take on Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad and high-flying Chennai Super Kings locking horns against the Delhi Capitals in their adopted home venue, Vizag.

Related Stories
'Not they, it's us who fail': Sonu Sood on Hardik being booed, urges everyone to respect players

'Not they, it's us who fail': Sonu Sood on Hardik being booed, urges everyone to respect players

WATCH | Keshav Maharaj slips into 'Royal' avatar following latest IPL contract announcement

WATCH | Keshav Maharaj slips into 'Royal' avatar following latest IPL contract announcement

India TV Sports Wrap on March 29: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on March 29: Today's top 10 trending news stories

 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement