'Roz utho, nahao, pito aur so jao': Wasim Jaffer's hilarious post on IPL 2024 trend goes viral

The 2024 edition of the IPL has been outstanding for the home teams in the first week given all nine games thus far have been won by the hosts. The travelling hasn't proved to be auspicious as even though the away teams have come close but coincidentally, none of them have been able to cross the winning line and would hope that it changes in the second week. The results have meant that the teams which are yet to play at home, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are yet to open their account as they have lost both their respective games.

The likes of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, who have played their first two games at home respectively are unbeaten and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who have played just once are unbeaten too and will be hoping that the streak changes as they will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a clash of the titans in their first away game of the season on Friday, March 29.

The trend allowed the former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer to sum it up with a hilarious meme. Jaffer shared the popular "roz utho, nahao, pito aur so jao (Wake up daily, take a bath, get beaten and sleep)" meme from the hit Indian Netflix TV series 'Sacred Games' in reference to the away teams, who are failing to get results in their favour in the season so far.

However, the streak is expected to be broken in the coming days. If not on Friday, it might happen by the weekend with Sunrisers Hyderabad in blockbuster form set to take on Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad and high-flying Chennai Super Kings locking horns against the Delhi Capitals in their adopted home venue, Vizag.