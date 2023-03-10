RCB vs UPW, WPL Live Cricket Score, Latest Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, opt to bat
UPW vs GG - UPW won by 3 wickets
UPW vs DC - DC won by 42 runs
Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh
Pretty sure we wanted to bat first. But we get to bowl first. Hopefully we'll restrict them to something we can chase. Pitch is not going to change too much. Shabnim Ismail misses out, Grace Harris is back in, much to everyone's delight. You look at the other night, we lost by 40, but if someone was there with Tahlia, we could've got closer.
Would like to bat first. Looks a good wicket. We've seen in the tournament a good total on the board helps. As a bowling unit, we had a word about bowling plans with regard to the short boundaries. Not the way we wanted to start, but it's a long tournament, want to keep our heads high.
Smriti Mandhana wins the toss and RCB opt to bat first.
Live streaming of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will be available on Sports 18 Network.
Live streaming of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will be available on the Jio Cinema app.
Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Megan Schutt, Kanika Ahuja, Dane Van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Preeti Bose, Komal Zanzad, Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil
Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia Mcgrath, Shabnim Ismail, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, and Simran Shaikh.
