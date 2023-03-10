Friday, March 10, 2023
     
  RCB vs UPW, WPL Live Cricket Score, Latest Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, opt to bat
WPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz: Live Score, Latest Updates, and Highlights.

Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Updated on: March 10, 2023 19:20 IST
Live updates :RCB vs UPW, WPL Live Cricket Score, Latest Updates

  • Mar 10, 2023 7:19 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    UP Warriorz in WPL so far

    UPW vs GG - UPW won by 3 wickets
    UPW vs DC - DC won by 42 runs

  • Mar 10, 2023 7:19 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL so far

    • RCB vs DC - DC won by 60 runs
    • RCB vs MI - MI won by 9 wickets
    • RCB vs GG - GG win by 11 runs

     

  • Mar 10, 2023 7:11 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    UPW Playing XI

    Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

  • Mar 10, 2023 7:10 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    RCB Playing XI

    Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh

     

  • Mar 10, 2023 7:08 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    Healy during toss

    Pretty sure we wanted to bat first. But we get to bowl first. Hopefully we'll restrict them to something we can chase. Pitch is not going to change too much. Shabnim Ismail misses out, Grace Harris is back in, much to everyone's delight. You look at the other night, we lost by 40, but if someone was there with Tahlia, we could've got closer.

  • Mar 10, 2023 7:07 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    Mandhana during toss

    Would like to bat first. Looks a good wicket. We've seen in the tournament a good total on the board helps. As a bowling unit, we had a word about bowling plans with regard to the short boundaries. Not the way we wanted to start, but it's a long tournament, want to keep our heads high.

  • Mar 10, 2023 7:02 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    RCB win toss

    Smriti Mandhana wins the toss and RCB opt to bat first.

  • Mar 10, 2023 6:48 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    Live Streaming Details

    • Where can we watch the live streaming of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, 8th match of WPL 2023 on  TV?

    Live streaming of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will be available on Sports 18 Network.

    • Where can we watch the live streaming of  Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, 8th match of WPL 2023 online?

    Live streaming of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will be available on the Jio Cinema app.

  • Mar 10, 2023 6:48 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad

    Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Megan Schutt, Kanika Ahuja, Dane Van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Preeti Bose, Komal Zanzad, Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil

     

  • Mar 10, 2023 6:47 PM (IST) Posted by Aachal Maniyar

    UP Warriorz Full Squad

    Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia Mcgrath, Shabnim Ismail, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, and Simran Shaikh.

