Rohit Sharma opens up on Pakistan's pacers ahead of India's clash against arch-rivals in Asia Cup | WATCH

The countdown for the ODI World Cup has begun and teams are busy fine-tuning their combinations ahead of the same as the opportunities that serve as a dress rehearsal are shrinking with every passing game. For the hosts India, the upcoming Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and Pakistan serves as a major opportunity to prep leading into the 50-overs spectacle.

The Asia Cup will bring the high-profile India versus Pakistan clash with itself and though there is nearly a month for the same to unfold, talks regarding the high-voltage clash are already making headlines.

During a recent event in the USA, India skipper Rohit Sharma was asked who according to him is the toughest Pakistan seamer to face out of the current crop of fast bowlers representing the country at the highest level. While everyone expected a straightforward answer, Rohit, on the contrary, chose to sit on the fence citing controversy.

Watch Rohit Sharma's video:

"Pakistan team mein sab ache hai. Mai kisi ka naam nahi loonga. Bada bada controversy hota hai (Everyone is really good in the Pakistan side. I won't take a name. It leads to controversy)," said Rohit.

“Ek ka naam lete hai toh doosre ko acha nahi lagta. Doosre ka lete hai toh teesre ko acha nahi lagta. Saare hi ache hai (If I pinpoint on one player then the others will feel bad. Everyone is really good.),” he added.

The tournament gets underway with Pakistan taking on Nepal on Wednesday, August 30 in a day-night affair in Multan. India's first game of the tournament will be a high-profile clash as it will feature their arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday, September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

India suffered a horrid run in the previous edition of the continental tournament after they failed to make it to the summit clash as they ended up losing to both Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Super 4. The final was played between the Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka and the Babar Azam-led side, with the Lankan Lions clinching the fixture by 23 runs in Dubai.

