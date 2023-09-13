Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav gain in latest ICC ODI rankings

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kuldeep Yadav and Shubman Gill

Team India is back in form with their injured players returning fit. The Rohit Sharma-led side have won their last three matches so far against Nepal, Pakistan and Sri lanka. They have also made it to the final of the ongoing Asia Cup. While the batters have done their job with almost everyone chippng in with runs, the bowling attack has also stepped up in need even defending 213 runs against Sri Lanka.

Most of the Indian players have benefitted from the brilliant show in the tournament. Kuldeep Yadav picked up nine wickets in just 24 hours, against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and has entered the top 10 rankings amongst bowlers in style. He is currently at the seventh position with 656 rating points to his name. Perhaps, he has a chance to climbing to the second position as well in the next week as the second placed Trent Boult and Mitchell Starc have 666 rating points. Josh Hazlewood has retained his top position with 692 points despite conceding 23 runs in a single over against South Africa in the third ODI. The only other Indian bowler in top 10 is Mohammed Siraj who is at the ninth place.

Among the batters, Shubman Gill's decent show against Pakistan has helped him climb to the second place with 759 runs while Babar Azam continues to be at the apex position. However, he has lost 19 rating points after failing against India in the Super Four round. Rohit Sharma tumbled records the other day on his way to third consecutive half-century and has entered into the top 10. He is now at the ninth position with 707 rating points while Virat Kohli has also climbed a couple of places and it at 8th rank thanks to his brilliant ton against Pakistan.

David Warner and Quinton de Kock are the other batters who have improved their rankings as well. They are at the 7th and 4th place in the list. The rankings are expected to change even further next week with Asia Cup ending on Sunday (September 17) while the England vs New Zealand and South Africa vs Australia ODI series are also in progress.

