Rishabh Pant, Team India return to training ahead of England Test series - See Pics

Rishabh Pant, who returned to the Indian squad after recovering from COVID-19 and completing his mandatory isolation period earlier this week, joined the Test side in Durham for the open nets session. 

New Delhi Published on: July 27, 2021 19:45 IST
Rishabh Pant
Image Source : TWITTER/@BCCI

Team India returned to their practice session on Tuesday with almost a week left before the much-anticipated five-match Test series against England kicks off in Nottingham. 

Rishabh Pant, who returned to the Indian squad after recovering from COVID-19 and completing his mandatory isolation period earlier this week, joined the Test side in Durham for the open nets session. 

BCCI shared pictures from the training session and captioned it,"#TeamIndia back at it and having a centre wicket training at Durham Cricket Club ahead of the five-match Test series against England."

Rahane was also part of the training session. He had missed India's three-day warm-up game against County Select XI because of a "mild swelling around his left upper hamstring but showed signs of recovery on Monday after he had his first practice session where Rahane not only had fielding and physical sessions but also had a proper net session. 

Rahane's return is a positive sign for India as the vice-captain looks likely to make the playing XI for the Test series opener against England on August 4 at Trent Bridge. 

