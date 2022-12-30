From Tendulkar to Afridi to Ponting, here's how cricket fraternity wished speedy recovery for Rishabh Pant

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rishabh Pant car accident

Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident on Friday, while the Indian cricketer was returning to his residence in Roorkee from Delhi. His car met with an accident near Roorkee. Pant who was driving the luxury sedan alone, lost control of the vehicle and it hit the divider on NH 58 in Manglaur and Narsan area of the Haridwar district. He was taken to a hospital and then shifted to Dehradun's Max hospital.

Cricket fraternity send their love and wishes in form of posts wishing Pant a speedy recovery:

"Wishing you a very speedy recovery Rishabh Pant. My prayers are with you," Tendulkar shared in a heartfelt post

"Sending you lots of healing, prayers, and positivity. May you regain your strength and good health soon.," Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

"Sending all my love and well wishes. Praying for a speedy and successful recovery," said KL Rahul's tweet.

His fellow teammates posted emotional messages praying for the 25-year-old's recovery.

Former India cricketers Virender Sehwag, Amit Mishra, Suresh Raina, Jhulan Goswami, and VVS Laxman also shared wishes for Pant to get well soon.

Apart from the Indian players, cricketers across the world also wished for Pant's recovery through special posts.

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment," BCCI mentioned in a statement.

