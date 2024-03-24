RCB vs PBKS match prediction: Who will win in IPL 2024 match 6? Top performers and probable XIs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Faf du Plessis and Shikhar Dhawan at IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be looking to avoid two successive defeats when they take on Punjab Kings in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, March 25.

Faf du Plessis-led RCB kicked off the IPL 2024 season with a last-over defeat against defending champions Chennai Super Kings while defending 173 runs. Wicketkeeper batters Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik shone with bat against CSK but bowlers struggled to impress.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings started their season with a thumping four-wicket win while chasing 175 runs against Delhi Capitals. After impressive bowling from Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar, the English all-rounder Sam Curran smashed 63 runs and Liam Livingstone scored 38 off just 21 balls to chase the target with four balls remaining.

Match Details

Match: IPL 2024, 6th T20 match

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Date & Time: Monday, March 25 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

RCB vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs

RCB probable playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Mayank Dagar, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal (impact sub).

PBKS probable playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (impact sub).

RCB vs PBKS Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Faf du Plessis (RCB)

Bengaluru captain gave RCB a sensational start against CSK by smashing 35 runs in the last match. Faf du Plessis was the leading run-getter for his team in IPL 2023 where he smashed 730 runs, including 86 runs against Punjab Kings in the latest encounter between two teams.

Best Bowler of the Match: Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)

The star Indian bowler has been in excellent form in T20 cricket and started the IPL 2024 season with two crucial wickets against Delhi in the last match. Arshdep was the leading wicket-taker for PBKS in the 2023 season with 17 wickets and will be a key bowler against RCB in the upcoming match.

Who will win the Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru recorded a dominant win when both teams last met in 2023 and also enter this gave with home advantage at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.