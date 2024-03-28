Thursday, March 28, 2024
     
  RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024 pitch report: How will surface at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru play?

Virat Kohli recorded his 100th T20 fifty by smashing 77 off 49 balls against Punjab Kings to help RCB register their first win of the IPL 2024 at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, they suffered a big defeat in their last game against KKR at the same venue in IPL 2023.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 28, 2024 21:30 IST
Image Source : PTI RCB's Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and KKR captain Shreyas Iyer at IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be looking for back-to-back wins when they host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 10th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday, March 29. 

After losing a thriller against Chennai Super Kings, RCB registered an impressive win against Punjab Kings in their second game of the season at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat Kohli registered a brilliant fifty and a late cameo from Dinesh Karthik helped RCB chase a 177-run target with four balls remaining.

Kolkata Knight Riders kicked off their IPL 2024 campaign with a narrow four-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Andre Russell displayed his big-hitting skills by smashing 64 runs off just 25 balls and taking two wickets to help KKR defend 208 runs.

RCB have struggled against Shreyas Iyer-led KKR in the recent encounters with just one win in the last five overall IPL meetings.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Pitch Report

Bengaluru's M Chinnawamsy Stadium offer a batting-friendly surface in T20 cricket with quick outfield and shorter boundaries. Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down a 177-run target against Punjab Kings in the last game, with plenty of help for the batters in both innings. Captains are likely to prefer bowling first at this venue on Friday.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru T20 numbers

T20I Matches: 18

Matches won batting first: 7

Matches won bowling first: 9

Average first innings score: 141

Average second innings score: 136

Highest total scored: 212/4 by India vs Afghanistan

Highest score chased: 194/3 by Australia vs India

Lowest total recorded: 99/10 by South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women

Lowest total defended: 114/7 by Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women

RCB vs KKR probable playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

