Ravichandran Ashwin reveals Australia's tactical masterclass in World Cup final that left him 'flabbergasted'

Star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed Australia's "tactical brilliance and execution" that cost India the World Cup 2023 final.

Ashwin made the startling revelation in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel on Thursday, November 23 and mentioned how a struggling Pat Cummins got his mojo back in the later half of the tournament and guided the Kangaroos to their sixth ODI World Cup title in front of a sea of blue at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"Pat Cummins was struggling as an ODI bowler heading into the World Cup. But in the last four or five games leading into the final, nearly 50% of the balls he bowled were cutters," Ashwin said.

"In the final - I don't know how many people explained it on TV - Cummins bowled to a four-five leg-side field like an offspinner, bowling the stump line. But he bowled only three balls in the six-meter mark or further up on the pitch in his entire ten-over spell. (He) knocked off crucial wickets in the final. The five fielders on the on side were square leg, midwicket, mid-on, deep square leg and long leg, and he bowled his ten overs without a mid-off," he added.

Cummins was immaculate in terms of his line and length and bowled according to his field. His bowling figures of 2/34 in 10 overs displayed his precision as he didn't let the Indian batters put him away for boundaries on the off side and Ashwin lauded his efforts.

"Cummins' execution should be applauded. It is easy to plan to bowl to a leg-side field. It is easier to bowl that way in a Test match because the umpires will not call a wide even if you bowl a couple of balls down leg. But to not bowl a wide down leg in an ODI, execute the plans with that field and not allow batters to drive the ball is brilliant. In my experience, I have seen bowlers go for at least one or two fours with such a field.

"It was the first time I saw a fast bowler bowl to an offspinner's field without a mid-off in a one-day game. Tactical brilliance, tactical execution. They had us there," Ashwin concluded.

