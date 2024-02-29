Ravichandran Ashwin aims to go past Anil Kumble and Shane Warne in Dharamsala Test vs England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravichandran Ashwin

Team India has already sealed the Test series against England with one match to go. After losing the opening match of the series in Hyderabad, the hosts have made a stunning comeback winning the next three Tests with almost each player of the squad making a contribution in the winning cause. Ravichandran Ashwin is also one of them as he has picked up 17 wickets and is the joint second-highest wicket-taker of the series at the moment.

Ashwin scalped his 35th five-wicket haul in Test cricket becoming the joint-most to do so by an Indian bowler alongside Anil Kumble. Interestingly, this was his 12th fifer in the third innings of a Test match with only Muttiah Muralitharan registering more than him. Sri Lanka's legendary spinner picked 21 five-wicket hauls in the third innings.

Kumble and Shane Warne also picked up 12 five-wicket hauls for India and Australia respectively in the third innings of Test match. Ashwin now has a good chance to go past the legendary cricketers if he manages to pick up five or more wickets in the last Test match against England.

Players Five-wicket hauls Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) 21 Ravichandran Ashwin (India) 12 Anil Kumble (India) 12 Shane Warne (Australia) 12

Among other records, Ashwin created in last Test played in Ranchi, the off-spinner went past Kumble to pick most wickets in the format in India. He now has 354 wickets to his name at home and is at the fourth position in the list of bowlers to pick most wickets at home. Also, with his five-wicket haul during the Ranchi Test, Ashwin went past Rangana Herath in picking most five-fors at home. Ashwin now has 27 such hauls in red-ball cricket only behind Muralitharan in this aspect who has accounted for 45 five-wicket hauls.