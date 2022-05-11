Follow us on Image Source : IPL DC and RR to face each other for the second time this season (file photo)

IPL 2022, RR vs DC Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match

Live Streaming details

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch DC vs RR the 58th Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the DC vs RR the 58th Match of IPL 2022?

Wednesday, 11th May

At what time does DC vs RR the 58th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the DC vs RR the 58th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

Delhi Capitals

Mandeep Singh, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Srikar Bharat