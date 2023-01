Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Rahul Tripathi makes much-awaited debut, becomes 102nd player to represent in T20Is

Rahul Tripathi has finally made his much-awaited debut for the Indian team after he was handed his cap in the pre-match ahead of India vs Sri Lanka contest in Pune. Tripathi has become the 102nd player to represent India in the T20I format and the third player to make his debut in the shortest format in the ongoing series. At the time of writing, India have won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.

More to Follow…

Latest Cricket News