Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe pitch report: How will surface at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo play in SL v ZIM 1st ODI?

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe pitch report: Sri Lanka host Zimbabwe in the curtain-raiser ODI of a multi-format series as they look to begin the year on a high note. After yet another underwhelming World Cup, Sri Lanka will head into the ODI series with Kusal Mendis leading the ODI side officially.

The Lankan Lions have made a late change to their squad as Pathum Nissanka has been admitted to the hospital for a suspected dengue infection and will miss the ODI series. He has been replaced by youngster Shevon Daniel.

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will play in a white-ball series featuring three ODIs and as many T20Is. The first ODI will take place on January 6, Saturday, followed by the other two on January 8 and January 11. The T20I series will begin on January 14. All six games will be held at R. Premadasa Stadium.

R Premadasa Stadium pitch report

The R Premadasa Stadium has hosted 161 ODI matches so far. The venue has enough to help the bowlers but batters with strong technique can muster handsome totals. The average first innings score at the venue is 232, which goes down to 191 in the reply. Out of the 161 matches, teams batting first have emerged victorious on 88 attempts, while teams bowling first have won 63 matches.

R Premadasa Stadium - The Numbers Game

ODI stats

Total ODIs - 161

Matches won batting first - 88

Matches won bowling first - 63

Average 1st innings Score - 232

Average 2nd innings Score - 191

Highest total recorded - 375/5 By IND vs SL

Lowest total recorded - 50/10 By SL vs IND

Highest score chased - 292/4 By SL vs AUS

The lowest score defended - 170/10 By WIW vs SLW

Squads:

Zimbabwe Squad: Joylord Gumbie(w), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Milton Shumba, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Craig Ervine(c), Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Faraz Akram, Tony Munyonga, Tapiwa Mufudza, Ryan Burl

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Akila Dananjaya, Avishka Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage, Sahan Arachchige, Dilshan Madushanka