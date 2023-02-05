Quetta Blast: Pakistan's Babar Azam, Shahid Afridi taken to safety after explosion near stadium

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER, GETTY Players taken to safety due to an explosion in Quetta

Quetta Blast: Pakistan's current captain and former skipper Shahid Afridi, among others, were rushed to safety to the dressing room after an explosion reportedly took place a few miles down the road from a stadium in Quetta on Sunday. An exhibition match between Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators and Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi was stopped at the Bugti Stadium after a blast in the Police Lines area. Five people have been injured in the explosion.

"As soon as the explosion happened, as a precautionary measure, the match was stopped and players were taken to the dressing room for a while. Later, after the green signal, the match resumed," a police official said. As per reports, the rescue work had been completed and the injured were taken to a hospital. However, in a statement on Sunday, the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack. It stated that the security officials were targeted in the blast.

Notably, Pakistan Cricket will witness PSL 2023 being kicked off on February 13. The first match will be played between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The Playoffs will be played from 15th March, while the final will be held on 19th March.

