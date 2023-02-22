Prithvi Shaw controversy: Sapna Gill says she was molested, dismisses claims made against her

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sapna Gill dismisses claims made against her

Things are getting worse with every passing day in the Prithvi Shaw brawl controversy. According to the Indian cricketer, he was attacked by fans and they demanded INR 50,000 from him after he denied taking selfies with them. Social media influencer and Bhojpuri actress Sapna Gill was arrested for manhandling and attacking Shaw. The Indian cricketer said that he had clicked selfies with Gill and her friends, but they wanted more pictures with him and that is when Shaw asked his manager to step in.

Now Sapna Gill has shared her side of the story and has made some shocking revelations that certainly go against Shaw. The actress said that she did not request any selfies with the cricketer and added that neither she nor her friends attacked Prithvi or manhandled him. Sapna also accused Shaw of physically molesting her.

While speaking to ANI Sapna Gill said:

We didn't beat anyone, nor did we ask for money…or selfies. We were enjoying ourselves, so my friend tried to make a video…they were beating my friend. I went there and stopped them. My friend tried to make a video to show the proof. They beat me with a baseball after I tried to save my friend. One or two people hit me and touched my private parts, and even slapped me.

According to the application filed by Sapna Gill, as reported by ANI, Shaw attacked her with a deadly weapon. Prithvi Shaw was attacked on February 15, 2023, and was allegedly manhandled outside a hotel in Mumbai’s Santacruz. Shaw got into an argument with the influencer and her friend Shobit Thakur after he denied clicking more selfies with them. The police acted very swiftly in this matter and booked Gill along with her friends under IPC sections 143, 148, 149, 384, 437, 504, and 506. Shaw was selected for India's squad in a limited-overs series against the Kiwis in January. He did not make it to the final playing XI, and as of now, his chances of getting back into the Indian team look pretty grim.

