Prithvi Shaw and Mohammed Shami's comeback set to be delayed

Prithvi Shaw has been retained by Delhi Capitals for the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will be looking to make the upcoming season his own to stand a chance for selection in India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Prithvi Shaw (left) and Mohammed Shami (right).
Prithvi Shaw (left) and Mohammed Shami (right).

Prithvi Shaw is unlikely to make a return to competitive cricket before March as he continues to undergo rehab following a knee ligament injury that he suffered in August last year.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Shaw will do the hard yards in the upcoming weeks to check whether his knee can endure the pressure of playing competitive cricket before staging a comeback.

At the moment, it seems that the flamboyant right-hander might not make it to the field of play before the Indian Premier League 2024 edition.

Shaw's absence might hamper Mumbai's chances of going deep into the ongoing Ranji Trophy as his presence provides them with solid starts. Notably, Shaw has not played cricket for India since a T20I against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 25, 2021. He has played five Tests and six ODIs for the Men in Blue other than the solitary T20I.

Shaw, 24, averages 42.37 with the willow in the longest format of the game with the help of a century scored on debut against West Indies and two half-centuries.

His first-class record makes for a much better reading as he has accumulated 3802 runs at an average of 50.02, including 12 centuries and 16 half-centuries.

Big injury cloud hovers over Mohammed Shami

The leading wicket-taker at the ODI World Cup 2023, Mohammed Shami has been sitting on the sidelines since the conclusion of the tournament.

He is battling an ankle condition which hampered his participation during India's Test tour of South Africa and has also kept him out of India's squad for the first two Tests against England starting January 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. India are going to host England for a five-match Test series at home and it is a part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.

 

