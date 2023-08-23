Wednesday, August 23, 2023
     
'Pretty happy': India pacer Prasidh Krishna delighted to be picked in India's squad for Asia Cup 2023

Like Jasprit Bumrah, Krishna was also injured for a long time and proved his fitness in the Ireland T20Is. He has been picked in India's Asia Cup squad alongside Mohammed Shami, Siraj and Bumrah.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: August 23, 2023 20:01 IST
Prasidh Krishna, IND vs IRE
Image Source : GETTY Prasidh Krishna

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced India's 17-member squad for Asia Cup 2023 on Monday (August 21). While most of the names picked were on the expected lines, Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna's name certainly raised a few eyebrows. Tilak has been praised for showing immense maturity ever since he made his international debut in the T20I series against the West Indies.

On the other hand, Krishna seemed to have impressed everyone during his short career before getting injured. Alongside Jasprit Bumrah, even he was picked for the three-match T20I series against Ireland. The lanky fast bowler returned with figures of 2/32 and 2/29 in the first two T20Is proving his match fitness and has been subsequently picked for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. 

Ahead of the third T20I, Krishna looked elated having been picked in India's Asia Cup squad. He stated that he is confident more than ever now in terms of fitness and wants to better as well. "The team was following the moon landing on the bus. We saw it here. Pretty happy being picked for the Asia Cup. Process is same, continuing the process is important. I still want to do better, I've been running in well, but there's more I can do. Trying to get into the groove. Its about being consistent. If I can be consistent in execution, that's where I want to be.," Krishna said.

Meanwhile, start of India's third T20I against Ireland has been delayed with rain delaying the toss as well. However, Krishna stated that India are looking forward to this game keenly and aren't taking it lightly despite sealing the series already. "It will be an important game for us. We want to be on point every moment. The weather is a little cloudy but we expect another good game," the pace bowler added.

