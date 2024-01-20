Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL 2023/24: How will surface at Perth Stadium play in Knockout game?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers players.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL 2023/24: Aaron Hardie's Perth Scorchers are all set to take on Matthew Short-led Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League Knockout at the Perth Stadium in Perth. Two-time defending champions Scorchers ended the group stage on third after losing to Sydney Sixers in their final league game, while the Strikers are coming off a four-match winning streak as they sealed the last spot for the finals.

The tournament is now at the business end with just three matches left before the world gets another BBL winner. Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers locked horns in the qualifier, where the latter prevailed on the back of Ben Dwarshuis' fifer. The second game of the finals is set to see Scorchers hosting Strikers in Perth.

Perth Stadium pitch report

The Optus Stadium is set to host the clash between Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers. The venue is well known for its pace and bounce. The venue has hosted 7 T20Is and the sides chasing have been more successful.

Out of the seven 20-over International games played at the venue, teams batting first have won two, while the chasing sides have won five matches. The Stadium has hosted five games in the ongoing BBL with the last match being a close contest between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers.

Perth Stadium The Numbers Game

STATS - T20I

Total Matches - 7

Matches won batting first - 2

Matches won bowling first - 5

Average 1st innings Score - 133

Average 2nd innings Score - 134

Highest total recorded - 208/6 (20 Ovs) By ENG vs AUS

Lowest total recorded - 112/10 (19.4 Ovs) By AFG vs ENG

Highest score chased - 158/3 (16.3 Ovs) By AUS vs SL

Lowest score defended - 130/8 (20 Ovs) By ZIM vs PAK

Squads:

Perth Scorchers Squad: Stephen Eskinazi, Sam Whiteman, Aaron Hardie(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cooper Connolly, Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Hamish McKenzie, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Marcus Harris, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Liam Haskett, Matthew Kelly

Adelaide Strikers Squad: Matthew Short(c), D Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen(w), Henry Thornton, David Payne, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope, Wes Agar, Brendan Doggett, James Bazley, Henry Hunt, Josh Kann, Ben Manenti